Akeredolu raises alarm over withdrawal of soldiers from Ondo prisons, says could cause jailbreaks

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has raised an alarm over the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from various prisons across the state, alleging that the move could cause jailbreaks.

The governor, who expressed worries over the development, condemned the withdrawal of soldiers and queried the rationale behind their withdrawal.

The governor said this in Akure, the state capital, after receiving briefing from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, adding that the action could cause jailbreaks in the state’s prisons.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said the alarm became necessary to alert…