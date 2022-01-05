As Bar elders wade into Awomolo, Akpata rift

Peace is reportedly on the way in the constant friction between Chief Adegboyega Awomolo and the president of the Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Akpata. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE seeks answers to the issue Bar elders are confronting on the matter.

When Lagos-based lawyer, Olumide Akpata, assumed office as the 30th president of the Nigeria Bar Association on August 28, 2020 after what was considered a landslide victory and defeating two SANs in an online election, many junior lawyers were elated.

Akpata had, according to the chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN), polled 9,891 votes accounting for 54.3 per cent of all the votes cast to defeat his closest…