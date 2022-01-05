Buhari gives conditions for signing electoral bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated his readiness to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill after the National Assembly makes the necessary adjustments.

He, however, said such changes must include the addition of consensus candidates, indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election, as against the initial direct mode as the only option to conduct primaries by political parties.

The president made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with Channels Television which was aired on Wednesday.

“All I said (is that) there should be options.“We must not insist that it has to be direct;…