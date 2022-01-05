Bulls persist at local stock market, ASI adds 1.1 per cent

Positive sentiments persisted at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, as the benchmark index went up by 1.1 per cent.

On the heels of the latest listing of BUA Foods listed on the local bourse, the All-Share Index settled at 43,476.75 basis points, thus, the Year-to-Date return printed 1.8 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 19 tickers gained relative to 16 losers.

On the chart, BUA Foods gained 10.00 per cent to lead the best five performing stocks in the session. Also, Airtel Africa notched ten per cent, while Oando added 9.73 per cent. AIICO Insurance also gained 8.33 per cent to its share value, followed by Ardova and Seplat…