EKSU set to accelerate processing of transcripts

The management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has put in place measures to fast-track the processing of transcripts.

This was disclosed by the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Edward Olanipekun while addressing members of the EKSU Alumni Association, Oyo State chapter, in Ibadan during the chapter’s first public lecture and New Year get-together.

The vice chancellor assured that with the measure being put in place, it would no longer take more than 72 hours to process transcripts.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to apologise to all alumni who might have had harrowing experience while processing transcripts.

Professor Olanipekun also assured that as…