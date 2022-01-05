Electoral Act and President Buhari’s declined assent

THE controversies surrounding the assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari may have to some extent subsided by now. The president failed to assent to the bill on the 19th December, 2021 deadline provided him by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). The bill was presented to the president on 19th November, 2021 after being passed by both the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly, whereas the constitution gives him 30 days within which to assent to not only the Electoral Act bill, but any other bill passed by the National Assembly for it to become law. A bill can however become law even when the president withholds…