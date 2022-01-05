FG plans to right-size workforce

The Federal Government has put in place measures to reduce its workforce in order to grapple with its present dwindling revenue profile and provide efficient infrastructure to jump-start the economy on a strong footing.

Already, the government is designing what it calls an exit package for the workers that will be affected by the impending purge.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, who disclosed this at the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Act, on Wednesday, in Abuja noted that reducing the size of government has become imperative given the huge amount the government spends on recurrent…