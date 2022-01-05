Ibadan North Rep, Akinremi, equips 1,250 trainees with tools, cash

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Akinremi, has given 1,250 members of his constituency different valuable tools and items of economic importance to start small businesses.

Distributing the 29 different items at an event held at the pavilion of the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, Akinremi noted that it was heartening that a large number of his constituents got items for which they had received training.

He said the training and support to start small businesses in areas of competence was of paramount importance to him and noted that as he had been doing before, he was strategic in…