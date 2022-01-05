ICONS: Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku OFR

• Born on Monday, January 3, 1944.

• He is a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist. He holds several degrees and Fellowships in medicine, including two doctorates. He has been the Joint Chief Medical Director at the Eko Hospital (EkoCorp. Plc), which he co-founded since 1978.

• Dr Kuku is also a renowned scholar and administrator.

• He served as the Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities and Committee of Chairmen of the Federal Tertiary Hospital; the first African Honorary Fellow of the Colleges of Physicians of South Africa and Glasgow, and holds an Honorary DSc Ed (TAUSED).

• He was Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, and the Chairman of the…