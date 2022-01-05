Magodo Estate standoff: CSP sent by IGP, AGF refuses Sanwo-Olu’s directive

A request from Lagos state governor, Mr BabajideSanwoolu, on Tuesday to a ChiefSuperintendent of Police from Abuja to call his superiors and end the siege to MagodoEstate was publicly but politely turned down by the middle-level officer.

Even when the governor properly schooled the officer, who led the police team that laid a 14-day siege to the estate over a land dispute, that he was the chief security officer of the state and wanted the invaders out, the officer, while bowing respectfully to the governor, still maintained a firm, saying, “I am too small(junior) to call my superiors(Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation) sir. YourExcellency sir,…