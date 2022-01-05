N270bn deductions from December oil sale proceeds ready for sharing in January ― NNPC

Over N270.8billion will be deducted as subsidy payment from the crude oil sale proceeds for December 2021, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has revealed.

It said the sum would be deducted from the proceeds, due for sharing at the January 2022 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

According to a report on the Company’s presentation to the FAAC meeting in December, in November alone, over N220billion went for payment of subsidy.

A breakdown shows that the N220billion and an initial deferred payment of N50.72billon were summed up arriving at the N270.8billion.

For clarity, in November 2021, the gross domestic crude oil and gas revenue was an…