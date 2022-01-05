NIHORT trains 3,580 Delta farmers in crops production in six years

In an effort to generate employment, the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, Oyo State, has provided empowerment training to about 3,580 individuals in Delta State, since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The chairman, Governing Board of the institute, Major General Mohammed Garba (rtd), who stated this in Kwale , Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, said the research centre had displayed the necessary capacities and skills on production, processing and marketing of fruits, vegetables and spices.

The chairman was speaking while declaring open the training and empowerment of 150 farmers in Ndokwa/ Ukwuani…