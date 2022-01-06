2023: Omo Eko Pataki charges indigenous Lagosians to speak with one voice

Prominent Lagos indigenes under the aegis of Ọmọ Eko Pataki on Thursday said 2023 is the “Lagosian inflection point,” the defining moment to turn the fortunes of Lagos State around and restore a new equitable order.

They called on all Lagosians to come together, speak out loud and clear in total rejection of the manner in which they are being sidelined in governance of the state.

The group gave the charge in release entitled: “Lagos: Time for a new Order,” issued by its chairman, Chief Olabode George; Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju and Mr. Gbadebo Dallass, both Trustees, and Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, the General Secretary, a copy of which was made available to…