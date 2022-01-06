300 level student of UNIJOS murdered, body mutilated

A 300 level student of the University of Jos, UNIJOS identified as Jennifer Anthony has been killed and her body mutilated with some parts of her body missing.

Tribune Online learnt that the deceased who was a student of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science of the University was lured into a hotel along Zaria road Jos, Plateau State by a man suspected to be her boyfriend adding that she was drugged before being killed.

It was gathered that the boyfriend after the dastardly act left the hotel and removed virtually everything that might be used to trace him including the lady’s phone and other valuables in her bag.

A source close to the hotel disclosed…