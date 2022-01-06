Air traffic engineers set for showdown with NAMA management

Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) are ready for a showdown with the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) over pay disparity with air traffic controllers.

A notice to all NAAE chapters signed by its Secretary-General, Ishaya Idris Akaaba dated January 5, 2022, declared, “subject to the one week notice of commencement of industrial action issued to NAMA management on January 4, 2022, all NAAE chapters are reminded to immediately organize emergency meetings to sensitize and mobilize all members in line with the issues of great concern discussed at the emergency NAAE NEC Meeting of Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.”

Akaaba said “we must act now” over the failure…