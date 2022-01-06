Delta Police announces release of successful candidates’ list

The Nigeria Police, Delta Police Command, has released names of successful candidates in the just-concluded recruitment exercise of the force.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Thursday, made available to Stonix News, urged candidates to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and check for their names or alternatively go to the Police Command Headquarters, Asaba.

The statement read in full:

RECRUITMENT INTO THE NIGERIA POLICE

NIGERIA POLICE RELEASES NAMES OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR 2020 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration…