Don cautions FG over effects of climate change on food security

A professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Olusola Kehinde has called for sustained efforts to mitigate the current negative effects of climate change in the country both at the national and local levels, in order to ensure food security.

The don admonished the Federal Government on the need to be sensitive to the issue of climate change, which he said is a global matter that could lead to food insecurity and famine in the country.

He made the call while delivering the university’s 70th inaugural lecture at the Oluwafemi Balogun Ceremonial Building of the institution, titled ‘From Generation to Generation: Plant…