Fayemi alleges plot within APC to smear his reputation

The Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has raised the alarm that there are plans by some group of people within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to discredit and pull him down ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The governor has been rumored to be nursing the ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 but has not declared for the country’s number one seat.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti said the plot from those he described as “entrenched interest” in the APC is aimed at blackmailing and made him unacceptable across the country.

Fayemi…