I hope to see my son before I die, father of Abdulmutallab jailed in US for terrorism says

NIGERIA’S famous banker and billionaire businessman, AlhajiUmaru Abdulmutallab, Father of Farouk Abdul Mutallab, who is serving a life sentence in theUnited States prison for terrorism say he hopes to see his son before he dies.

Umar Farouk, popularly referred to as the “underwear bomber” or “ChristmasBomber”, at the age of 23, attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while on board north-West Airlines Flight253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009.

In an interview by the NigerianTribune on Wednesday, Abdulmutallab, while answering a question on whether he was in touch with his son, said“Yes he phones us,…