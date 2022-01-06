Is Nigeria ready for electric vehicles in 2022?

Over last weekend, photographs of a broken down Tesla electric vehicle that had to be towed away on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos went viral.

Photos of the Tesla on top of towing vehicle were shared on Instagram by a user who claimed that the Tesla’s battery ran down while on the 11.8km bridge, that links Lagos Island with the Mainland.

The range of the base model Tesla Model 3, priced from about $44,000, is between 250km to 515km according to ev-database.org. Despite much interest in the brand, Tesla does not sell its cars in Africa yet, although it has two Supercharger stations in Morocco.

Judging from the comments on this post on social media, the question of whether…