 LAWMA begins clean-up of Tin Can port access roads

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has begun clearing the heap of refuse on an illegal dumpsite at Tin Can Island Port, on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, targeted at ridding the axis of black spots.

So far, 15 truckloads of refuse had been carted away to the Olusosun Landfill since the operation commenced recently.

LAWMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the agency had mobilised men, trucks, pay-loaders, and other necessary materials, after overcoming a major challenge of vehicular access to the area, which had previously prevented evacuation intervention.

“LAWMA is totally committed to ensuring that every nook and cranny of the state is rid of illegal dumping of…