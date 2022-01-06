Magodo: Lagos to search for 549 plots of land for aggrieved Shangisha landlords

THE Lagos State government is currently searching for 549 plots of land in order to finally resolve the lingering dispute over the Magodo Estate land in Shangisha area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday shortly after a meeting with various stakeholders involved in the land dispute at the Banquet Hall of the Lagos State Government House, Ikeja, said government would identify land within the Shangisha Estate and other parts of the state to get the 549 plots of land for the aggrieved landlords to resolve the land dispute that had lingered for over 38 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and the stakeholders also agreed that the police officers who…