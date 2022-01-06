Nigeria should declare emergency in health sector — Country director, Pathfinder

COUNTRY Director, Pathfinder International, Nigeria, Dr Amina Aminu Dorayi says in this report by SADE OGUNTOLA that Nigeria’s declaration of an emergency on stopping the death of mothers and children, should extend to family planning services and other aspects of health to revert Nigeria’s bad health indices in 2022.

IS the budgeting for family planning in Nigeria satisfactory? What would you advocate?

Based on the Abuja declaration, at least 15 per cent of the national budget is supposed to be allocated to health. We have not met that both at the national and sub-national levels. If we have not even met this requirement for health in the budget, how can we meet the family…