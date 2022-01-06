Produce sellers want agric funds disbursed directly to farmers

The Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) has urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other agricultural-related agencies to ensure they disburse funds meant for farmers directly to them through their personal contacts.

The Association also called on the Ministry to adopt the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) way of reaching directly to farmers without passing through states and local government councils or middlemen.

Comrade Aloys Akortsaha, National President of the Association said this on Wednesday in his office in Abuja while speaking with journalists.

He said reaching out to…