‘With vaccines, there will be huge desire to take to air travel in 2022’

Chief Sanjay Jain is President, Association of Resident Indians in Nigeria. In this interview with SHOLA ADEKOLA, he speaks on the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on travel and tourism and how to minimise the impact by taking precautionary measures while urging the populace to get vaccinated. Excerpts:

The COVID-19 factor is still around with a new variant Omicron, do you think it will limit people’s joy about the season?

The Omicron is real. It is ravaging almost all the countries on the globe. As health experts are educating, narrating that it spreads faster than the previous variant – Delta, it is advisable to completely avoid crowded places, use face masks without fail, washing…