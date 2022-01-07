300-level UNIJOS student murdered inside hotel room, eyes, other organs taken away

A 300-level student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), identified as Jennifer Anthony, has been killed and her body mutilated, with some parts missing.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the deceased, who was a student of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science, was lured to a hotel on Zaria road in Jos, by a man suspected to be her boyfriend, where she was allegedly drugged before being killed.

It was gathered that the boyfriend, after the act, left the hotel and removed virtually everything that might be used to trace him, including the lady’s phone and other valuables in her bag.

A source close to the hotel disclosed that the mutilated body of the girl was…