Buhari inaugurates NNPC board, demands transparency

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday inaugurated the board of the newly incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, charging the members to ensure strict compliance with corporate governance principles that place a premium on doing business with the highest ethical standards, integrity, and transparency.

The board is chaired by Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, widow of the late senate president, Dr Chuba Okadigbo.

Performing the ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja, the president also charged them to focus on profitability and operate at par with its industry peers across the world.

“I expect the NNPC Limited to be mindful of our commitments to our net…