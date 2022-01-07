Customs generated N2.2trn revenue in 2021

The NIgeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it generated the sum N2,240,880,308,195.77 for the year 2021.

According to a statement signed by the National spokesman of the Service, Joseph Attah, the amount generated is over the target of N1,678,715,016,014.00 set for the year. It is also over the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 generated in 2020 representing 43.45% increase.

Commenting on this feat, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Retd) described it as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

The service revenue generation profile has…