Ekiti 2022: Consensus option won’t work — Senator Bamidele

Ahead of the January 22 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to pick its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election, a leading aspirant and Senator representing Ekiti Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has said the consensus arrangement would not work in the state.

He made the declaration on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Checks revealed that the APC 2014 Constitution, (as amended) made provision for direct, indirect and consensus options for the emergence of candidates for general elections.

Senator Bamidele noted that it would be difficult to agree on a consensus…