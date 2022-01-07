Falola convokes conference of varsity administrators, dons to assess higher education in Africa

From left Professor Toyin Falola University of Texas Professor Peter Wekesa Kenyatta University and Professor Sati Fwatshak University of Jos at the event.

Foremost professor of Histor and the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities, the University of Texas at Austin, Toyin Falola convoked a regional conference on higher education in Africa. The conference with the theme: ‘The Impact of Private Universities on Public Universities in Africa’ has the support of the University of Texas […]

