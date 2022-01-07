FCTA parleys Chinese contractors over Aya-Kugbo-Nyanya road traffic gridlock

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday came out to assure residents and road users, that it has taken steps towards avoiding unnecessary traffic gridlock along the Aya-Kugbo-Nyanya Road, by having a parley with the Chinese contractors handling the road project for the Federal Government.

This is coming on the heels of a hellish traffic experience which commuters and residents had on that road axis, spanning for hours on Thursday, over an emergency diversion said to have been created by construction contractors without proper communication.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah who led heads of…