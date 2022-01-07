Ijebu East LG chairman receives outstanding award

The chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Adewale Adedayo, has bagged the outstanding local government chairman award in Ogun State.

The honour was bestowed on him by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ogun State chapter, alongside the state deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who was awarded the best woman of 2021, during the Ogun State Youth Awards, held at the Valley View auditorium, Abeokuta.

The state chairman, NYCN, Comrade Abdul-Jabar Ayelaagbe, said the award was given to Adedayo in recognition of his achievements since his election into office.

Ayelaagbe hinted that Ijebu East Local Government boss was adjudged the best…