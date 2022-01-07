Lekan Balogun is next in line to the throne —Ladoja Advises Balogun to withdraw court cases

OSI Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has described the controversy trailing succession to the throne of Olubadan as needless.

Ladoja is the second most senior chief in the civil line that is to produce the next Olubadan of Ibadan, following the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The former governor spoke at his Bodija residence, on Thursday, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant and senator representing Oyo Central, Senator Teslim Folarin, led bigwigs in the party to pay a condolence visit to Ladoja on the death of Oba Adetunji.

According to Ladoja, the controversy should not have arisen as the succession plan…