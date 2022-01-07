New tax on soft drinks: Don’t cause industrial action, NLC warns FG 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has expressed its rejection of the Federal government’s imposition of excise duties (indirect tax) on locally produced carbonated drinks.

NLC in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on Friday 7 January 2022, and made available to journalists in Abuja, condemned the new tax policy and also enjoined the government not to cause industrial action in the country. The labour union further advised the government to seek a win-win solution by engaging stakeholders in the affected sector.

The statement in full said, “On the 31st December 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Finance Act. Some of the provisions of…