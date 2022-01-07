Obasanjo, Jim Ovia, Unilag VC extol virtues of late Prof Ibidapo-Obe at symposium

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia as well as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Friday, in Lagos, extolled virtues of the late former and eight substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, saying his contributions to university education, nation’s building and humanity generally was not only huge but priceless.

The trio among numerous other high profile personalities in attendance including chief Obasanjo’s wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo, wife of late former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Aare Rasaq Okoya, Prof Peter Okebulola’s wife, Prof Oluwatoyin…