‘Rancor’ premieres January 14, features top rated Nollywood stars

Movie lovers across the country will have a new Nollywood movie to start the year with the premiere of ‘Rancor’, a tragic drama from Alesh Sanni Productions..

Offering a novel performance in the movie are superstars such as Clarion Chukwura, Nancy Ismime, Wole Ojo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Thomas, Afeez Oyetoro, Alesh Sanni, Toyin Adewale, Rotimi Salami, Mofe Duncan, Yinka Salau and others.

‘Rancor’ is directed by award winning film maker and director, Bola Enigma Akanbi. The movie tells the story of Dasola, who has inexplicable hatred for her asthmatic patient brother, Murewa. This breaks their mother’s heart as all she ever wanted was for the two siblings to love each…