Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner to commence inquest into cause of death January 15

THE Coroner of the Epe District of Lagos, Magistrate Mikail Olukayode Kadiri, has fixed Saturday, January 15, for the commencement of inquest into the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

In a letter dated January 4, 2022, and addressed to the law firm of Falana and Falana, the legal practitioners to the Oromoni family, the coroner said that the inquest will be conducted by 9:00 a.m prompt and the hearing shall be in open court.

Magistrate Kadiri also reminded the lawyers to file and serve depositions of all witnesses they intend to call at the inquest.

They are also to forward to the coroner a list of persons whom in their…