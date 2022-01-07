Turkey woos more Nigerians to visit Bodrum

The City of Bodrum wants to take advantage of its special relationship with Nigeria to drive its tourism traffic.

The Mayor of the City of Bodrum, Ahmet Aras, recently hosted a Nigerian lead team invited for exploratory meetings led by Abuja based tour operator, Cecile Mambo Doumbe of CMD Tours.

The team included Ambassador Ikechi Uko, a travel expert and Adebayo Ajayi, the travel sultan of Abay Tours.

According to the Mayor, “Turkey has everything the Nigerian traveller wants. We have amazing shopping of top quality materials. We have wonderful destinations of which Bodrum is the best.

“The historical legends of Turkey are unparalleled for both Christians and Moslems….