2023: We have not zoned our presidential ticket — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected claims suggesting that it has zoned its 2023 presidential to the north.

This followed recent remarks by former Niger state governor and chieftain of the party, Dr Babangida Aliyu, alleging that the party has agreed to re-zone the ticket to the north despite having thrown it open to aspirants from other parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary Saturday, the PDP maintained that the claim “is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.”

The statement added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and…