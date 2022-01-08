Gombe gov appoints Prof Amuga to ensure high standards in projects implementation 

Determined to ensure high standards in projects implementation, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of a registered Builder and Professor of Construction Management, Namala Keftin Amuga, as Special Adviser, Projects Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The newly appointed Special Adviser while assuming duties officially vowed to approach his new responsibilities with high professional conduct in line with the confidence reposed in him by the governor.

While speaking at the inauguration of an 8- man committee headed by himself to ensure that projects carried out by the State Government attained the highest standards for the better well…