How vaccinating Nigerians against Hepatitis B won us international recognition ―LASU final year students

Two 23-year-old students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Akingbola Adewunmi and Oluwananumi Dawodu, were recently adjudged winners of the Diana Award, established in memory of Princess of Wales, Diana to honour young persons aged 9-25 years for their social action or humanitarian work. The duo, who are in 500-level and are founders and directors of Health Drive Nigeria, an NGO aiming to reduce the spread of Hepatitis B in Nigeria, spoke with DAMILOLA ROLEOLA.

How do you feel being a recipient of The Diana Award?

Adewunmi: I feel happy and encouraged because being a non-governmental organisation, we’ve been recognised for our efforts.

Dawodu: I feel…