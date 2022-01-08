I want to lose weight

During my last pregnancy, I put on about 10 kg of weight. Even six months after delivery, I am still overweight. Kindly advise me on how to lose weight.

Nkechi (by SMS)

Since your weight gain of 10 kilograms is within the expected weight gain range of 11.5 to 16 kilograms in women who are pregnant with one baby, you have nothing to worry about. In order to lose weight, eating foods that are high in fiber such as vegetables and fruits has been shown to help with weight loss. In addition, including more protein such as fish, lean meat, eggs and beans in your diet can boost metabolism, decrease appetite, and reduce…