I’m outraged over large-scale killing in Zamfara, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage over the killing of some villagers by terrorists in Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) on Saturday, while reacting to the reports on the killing, Buhari also assured that he would not abandon people in the communities to their fate.

The statement quoted him as saying: “The latest attack on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies…