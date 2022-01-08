Jimoh Ibrahim dissociates self from fake cryptocurrency link

Billionaire business mogul and owner of Fortune University, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has debunked a fake Facebook account opened by some unscrupulous persons in his name to defraud Nigerians.

Ibrahim, also a legal practitioner, made this declaration on Saturday in a statement he personally signed, saying he was equally surprised like many of his associates, followers and fans that such Facebook page exists.

The page advertised a phony link which projected an investment profile with a fake note credited to Jimoh Ibrahim, and written thus: “I am sharing this because I’ve also received hundreds of emails from people thanking me for sharing this secret.

“The scam link is ‘