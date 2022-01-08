Minister’s cousin narrates ordeal with kidnappers

It was a tale of woes for Austin Abide Odion, the first cousin to Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, as the telecoms engineer, who is in his 40s, relayed his ordeals in the hands of Fulani kidnappers that kidnapped him and ensured that he spent the Christmas in the forest, alongside his friend, Lawrence Egumamhe.

The duo, who were kidnapped on December 23, 2021, along the Fugar Agenebode Road at about 7.00 pm, were released by their abductors on December 26, Boxing Day, after their families paid huge sums of money as ransom.

Both Odion and the junior minister, Agba, hail from Unemeh-Uzanu in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State in Edo North…