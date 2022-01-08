NDLEA boss, Buba Marwa, loses first wife

Chairman are Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa (retd), has lost his first wife, Chief (Mrs) Zainab Marwa.

A statement by the family on Saturday said Mrs Marwa died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 66 during a brief illness.

The deceased is survived by four children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and ten grandchildren as well as her siblings and an aged mother.

During her lifetime, the statement said, she championed the course of women and the girl-child and added that a burial arrangement will be announced at a later date by…