Personal financial planning for women [2]

In his book De anima(On the soul), Aristotle (384 BC–322 BC) stated that man is born with a blank slate (tabula rasa) on which experiences and perceptions are written to form the mind. Although tabula rasa is a concept traditionally attributed to Locke, Aristotle first referred to it.

In my first life at the university I had a few years in the study of philosophy, and my first encounter was with Aristotle and the concept of "Tabula Rasa"