Police, NAPTIP burst 38 young people involving in human trafficking in Benue

No fewer than 38 people mostly young boys and girls were intercepted in a separate places in Benue State on Friday and Saturday when they were to be trafficked outside the state.

The first incident involved six victims and a suspect who were picked up on Friday at a motor park in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to Makurdi Zonal Commander of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs. Iveren Bai in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday said that the suspects were rounded up following the receipt of a call from a concerned citizen.

According to her, “During the Early hours of this morning Friday 7th January 2022, the…