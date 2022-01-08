Polio: Bauchi records 38 confirmed cases in 12 LGAs 

With the resurgence of the Wild Poliovirus in the country after years of Polio-free satisfaction, Bauchi State has recorded a total of 38 confirmed cases of circulating Mutant Polio Virus Type 2 (Cmpv2) in 12 LGAS.

Out of the confirmed cases, 19 are from AFP, 13 from contact cases and 6 from the environmental samples with the affected LGAs to including Toro, Warji, Darazo, Misau, Dambam, Zaki, Jamaare, Alkaleri, Ganjuwa, Bauchi, Katagum and Shira.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed on Saturday while flagging off vaccination against the virus held at the PHC, Bayan Fada in Bauchi metropolis.

According to the BASPHCDA Executive…