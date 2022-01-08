Sylvester Oromoni died of natural causes, police insist  

THE police in Lagos State have insisted that 12 years old Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College, Lekki, died a natural death.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, however, stated that a coroner’s inquest would still be carried out to put to rest the cause of the youngster’s death.

Odumosu told newsmen on Friday that police investigations revealed that the deceased student was not taken to the hospital for treatment after he was removed from the school’s sick bay about 10 days before his death.

The commissioner said the two autopsy results – from the deceased student’s family and all the parties involved and the Lagos State government – showed that Sylvester…